Gazans Again Attempt to Break Israeli Naval Siege

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 6, 2018 at 5:37 am |

Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, as Israeli soldiers stand on the Israel side. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

A report on Monday said that Gaza Arabs had dispatched a boat that will attempt to break the IDF’s sea blockade of Gaza. This marks the third time in recent weeks that Gaza activists have tried to break the siege using this tactic. In previous situations, the IDF interdicted the ships and turned them back, and it was expected that the same thing would happen in this situation as well.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 13 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.