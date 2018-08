YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 8:38 am |

Palestinian terrorists prepare a balloon that will be attached to flammable materials to be flown toward Israel near the Israeli Gaza border, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip in June. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The IDF said that an IDF aircraft fired towards a vehicle that served a terrorist squad for launching arson balloons and a separate group of terrorists, also balloon launchers from the northern Gaza Strip into Israel on Sunday afternoon.

Palestinian medics said four people were wounded in the strikes.

Tensions along the Israel-Gaza fence have escalated since Hamas launched regular protests in the area in late March.