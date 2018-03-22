Justice Ministry to Probe Social-Media Giant

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 12:16 pm |

Israel is investigating Facebook over possible infringement of its citizens’ privacy following allegations that British consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed users’ information, the Justice Ministry said on Thursday.

The probe will examine “whether personal data of Israeli citizens was illegal used in a way that infringes upon their right to privacy and the provisions of the Israeli Privacy Law,” the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, the British Channel 4 broadcast an expose in which Cambridge Analytica’s chief executive Alexander Nix was caught saying that his company uses Israeli “intelligence gathering” to obtain information about voters.