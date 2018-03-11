Fire Breaks Out at Yeshivas Aish HaTorah in Yerushalayim; Security Guard Lightly Injured

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 8:05 am |

The electrical room in Aish HaTorah after the fire. (Yerushalayim Firefighters)

On Sunday morning, three firefighting and rescue teams put out a fire in the electric room at Yeshivas Aish HaTorah, which is located near the Kosel. As a result of the fire, a security guard who entered the area of ​​the fire without proper protection inhaled smoke and was lightly injured. He was evacuated for medical treatment.

From an initial investigation of the firefighting and rescue investigators it seems that an electric bicycle battery flared during charging, exploded and caused the fire.

B’chasdei Shamayim, the fire did not spread to the entire structure, and the site was only slightly damaged.

The firefighters note that this is the second case in the past week in Yerushalayim, where a fire broke out as a result of charging the battery of a electric bicycle. These incidents join many hundreds of similar electric bicycle battery fires in recent years across the country.