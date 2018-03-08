Talks Continue on Draft Law Amendment

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 8:16 pm |

Amid media speculation and swirling rumors about a deal on the ongoing coalition crisis regarding military exemptions for Yeshiva students, talks continued on Thursday between Likud officials and representatives of the chareidi parties.

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah have instructed UTJ not to vote for the 2019 budget, which is being brought for an early vote, until the Draft Law amendment is passed.

Deputy Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman clarified on Thursday that an agreement on the language of a draft bill – which would be brought to the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah for approval – had yet to be reached, but discussions were continuing.