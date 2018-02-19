Israel Again Hits Hamas Terror Tunnel After Missile Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 19, 2018 at 3:34 am |

IDF forces at Kibbutz Niram on the Gaza border, Sunday. (IDF Spokesman)

Israel again struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight Sunday, after Gaza Arab terrorists again fired missiles at Israel earlier Sunday night. Red Alert warning sirens were sounded in Sderot and other communities in the Gaza border area, and at least one missile was seen hitting Israeli territory. The missile fell in an open area outside Sderot, but one woman was hospitalized for shock in the wake of the explosion.

IDF forces attacked several Hamas targets in Gaza, including an “underground infrastructure,” taken to mean a terror tunnel that was under construction in Gaza. In a statement, the IDF said that it would “continue to act to ensure security for Israelis.” Hamas, the army said, was “responsible for everything that happens in Gaza, both above ground and below ground.”

Meanwhile, the four Israeli soldiers injured in an explosion on the Gaza border that set off the latest round of missile attacks and Israeli retaliation remained in the Soroka hospital in Be’er Sheva Monday in serious and moderate condition, two days after they were injured by a bomb planted by Gaza Arab terrorists along the Gaza border fence.