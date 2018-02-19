Arabs Arrested After Trying to Jump Security Checkpoint

YERUSHALAYIM -

Hawara junction. (Reuters/Abed Omar Qusini, File)

Two Arabs were in custody after they tried to break through an army checkpoint outside of Shechem Sunday night. The two were driving at high speed and as they passed the Hawara checkpoint, they continued driving at high speed, sideswiping numerous cars that were waiting to get throughout the checkpoint and breaking through the barricade. Border Guard officers set up a roadblock further down the highway and halted the vehicle by shooting out its rear tires.

The officers approached the vehicle carefully, fearing a terror attack. The two Arabs in the vehicle were eventually apprehended, and weapons were found in the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen. The two were being questioned Monday on ties to terror and criminal groups.

Earlier Sunday, police arrested an Arab in Yerushalayim who attempted to smuggle a knife into the Yerushalayim Civil Court building. The Arab was caught by observant security guards, who summoned police. The Arab was arrested and questioned. Also overnight Sunday, security forces discovered and confiscated a pipe bomb in Beit Lechem.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 16 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.