Hezbollah Threatens Israel Over Border Fence

Monday, January 29, 2018 at 4:58 pm |

Hezbollah has threatened to attack Israel if construction of a security barrier along the border with Lebanon is not stopped, according to media reports on Monday night.

The threat was conveyed to Israel via the U.N. peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon, Hadashot news said.

Israeli defense officials who were quoted as saying they are “unimpressed” by the Hezbollah message will carry on the construction to completion.

The barrier is being installed to prevent cross-border incursions by Hezbollah terrorists.