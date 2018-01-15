Palestinian Killed in Rioting Near Qalqiliya

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 15, 2018 at 3:51 pm |

A 24-year-old Palestinian was killed during rioting in which rocks were thrown at Israeli soldiers near Qalqiliya on Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

“Soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live rounds, after which the riot was dispersed,” the IDF said in a statement. “Reports claiming a Palestinian was killed in the riot are being looked into.”

The PA news site Wafa identified the man as Muhammad Ahmed Saleem. It said he had spent three years in an Israeli prison and was released in 2016, though it did not give the reason for his incarceration. He was secretary of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) at Al Quds Open University in Qalqilya.