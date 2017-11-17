PM: Dismissal of Beating Case Proves ‘Breaking the Silence’ Liars

YERUSHALAYIM -

A reading of testimonies by soldiers who were stationed in Yehudah and Shomron organized by the Breaking the Silence group, July 2017. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

In the wake of the dismissal of charges against leftist activist Dean Issacharoff on charges that he beat Palestinians while serving as an IDF reserve soldier, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in a social media post that the case proves that “Breaking the Silence lies and spreads bad rumors about our soldiers. In the wake of this case we received another proof of this.”

Issacharoff is a spokesperson for the far-left Breaking the Silence organization. In a video that was released by Breaking the Silence earlier this year, Issacharoff is seen describing an incident in Chevron in which he abused an unarmed Palestinian when he was an IDF officer serving reserve duty four years ago.

Soldiers, including Issacharoff, were trying to arrest the Palestinian, who was resisting in a noncombative manner. “My commander asked me to handcuff the suspect, but I couldn’t. I didn’t know what to do. He didn’t speak Hebrew and I didn’t speak Arabic. So I grabbed him by the neck and began kicking him in the face and the chest, until he was bleeding.” The point of the video was to show the “corrupting influences of the occupation on IDF soldiers,” Breaking the Silence said.

However, the only corruption in the video was that of Issacharoff who testified about his crimes, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said at the time, and an investigation was opened into the matter. Nearly six months after the story was first published, State Attorney Shai Nitzan said Thursday that the case was being closed due to a lack of evidence.

This, despite Issacharoff’s insistence in questioning by police and prosecutors that he had indeed beaten a Palestinian in February 2014. But that did not impress investigators. “Based on the lack of evidence we find Issacharoff’s claims to be false, and there is no blame here in his actions.” Commenting on the decision, Shaked said that “it appears that the Breaking the Silence spokesperson is a liar who seeks to defame Israel in the world. I have true respect for the members of his unit who were not prepared to join him in his lies.”

In a statement, Breaking the Silence said that it was “not surprised” by the decision. “What started as a political order by the Justice Minister to investigate this matter has ended with a political decision by the State Prosecutor. Shai Nitzan has turned into a political tool of the Justice Minister. It is clear that if this case had reached the courts, the real truth would have emerged.”