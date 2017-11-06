Giant Fence to Protect New Eilat Airport

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 6, 2017

The new Ramon International Airport, which will replace Eilat Airport, under construction. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

The Defense Ministry has been working on a new fence between Israel and Jordan, with the intention of protecting airplanes that will be using the new Ramon airport outside Eilat. The fence, which will rise to a height of 30 meters (90 feet), is “another example of creativity and competence by the defense establishment” to defend Israel, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said in a statement.

The project, which had been proceeding quietly until the Ministry issued a statement about it Monday, has been under construction for several months, and is projected to cost NIS 300 million ($85 million) by the time it is finished in the coming months.

Dozens of contractors are working on the fence. Among the most important tasks has been the removal of landmines, which were planted many years ago to discourage invasion of the Negev by Jordanian forces. The fence will extend 4.5 km (more than 2½ miles), and will feature electronics and detection technology to ensure that there are no breaches. The fence will be high enough to protect the airport and planes taking off and landing from short range missiles that terror groups might fire, officials said.

The new airport is being built about a 30-minute drive north of Eilat, and will be able to handle 2,000,000 travelers a year. The airport, once finished, will have cost NIS 1.7 billion all told. The airport, according to Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, will “create hundreds of new jobs directly and many more indirectly.”

In addition, the new airport will free up prime real estate in the most desirable location of Eilat, as the old airport is shut down and construction of a major tourist center on its former location commences. With international-level runways and a large passenger terminal, along with facilities for cargo, luggage, catering, etc., the Ramon airport will be in a position to take in flights from all international carriers that fly to and from Israel, said Minister Katz. The airport is set to open in April 2018.