Security Forces Nab Shooting Gloves Destined for Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 23, 2017 at 3:08 am |

Seized shooting gloves. (Defense Ministry)

Security officials early Monday seized thousands of pairs of shooting gloves, used to protect the hands of shooters from heat when shooting rifles or semi-automatic weapons at high speeds. The gloves were destined for Gaza, hidden in a shipment of clothing that was set to pass through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint. They were seized in an operation by the Shin Bet, Israel Police and Border Authority.

The gloves are a useful accessory only for individuals who do a lot of shooting – and in Gaza, that would be Hamas terrorists. IDF Col. Fares Atilla, head of security coordination for Gaza, said that “Hamas tries again and again to take advantage of the policy Israel has put in place to ease the life of civilians in order to advance terror. This only ends up hurting the civilian population. We will continue to act to prevent Hamas from taking advantage of these policies.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of police and Border Guards descended on the Issawiya neighborhood in Yerushalayim, armed with lists of wanted rioters who had participated in recent attacks on Israeli civilians and security officials. Fifty-one Arabs were arrested, and officials gathered large amounts of evidence to be used in the trials of the rioters. Many of the acts of terror, including throwing rocks and firebombs, were captured on film by security officials.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 15 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.