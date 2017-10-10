Group: Leftists Posted Photos Showing Israeli Security Risks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 5:14 am |

An aerial view showing a Palestinian village (L) and a Jewish community (R). (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

Terror victims group Almagor is demanding that the security establishment do something to prevent a leftwing group from posting aerial photos of Jewish towns in Yehudah and Shomron, which they say could be used by terrorists to carry out terror attacks. The photos, posted by a group called Kerem Navot, show, among other things, areas where there are lapses in security fences, as well as the precise locations of schools, shuls and the homes of senior officials – including the home of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, who lives in the Gush Etzion town of Nokdim.

There are dozens of such images posted on social media by Kerem Navot, Almagor said in a letter to Liberman. One photo shows the town of Chalamish, where three members of the Salomon family were murdered as they were celebrating Shabbos in their home in July, Hy”d. One image clearly shows a gap in the town’s security fence, as well as the location of IDF checkpoints. Other photos of other towns show similar problems.

In the letter, Almagor wrote that “these aerial images are an important element for terrorists who are preparing terror attacks. The groups that publish these images are assisting, either intentionally or unintentionally, the terror elements that seek to build up an intelligence dossier that will assist them in preparing an attack. We see this phenomenon as an immediate danger to the residents of these places, where images show terrorists how they can reach the homes of potential victims, the kinds of security implemented in a town, the location of homes, and the weak points in the defense of homes and towns.”

Responding to the letter, the head of Kerem Navot, longtime leftist activist Dror Etkes, told Israel Radio that “to the best of our knowledge, there are official authorities in Israel who decide what constitutes a ‘security risk.’ No one has ever told us that the posting of these images is a security risk. It is needless to add that in 2017, high-resolution images of any place in the world are available from many sources, easily accessible online to anyone. This is just another attempt by those who illegally build on stolen lands to silence the critics who expose their actions. It is they who endanger the security of all people – Jews and Arabs – with their actions.”