Top Officer: ‘No Way’ Hezbollah Could Conquer Parts of Israel

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 7:41 am |

An IDF exercise. (IDF Spokesperson)

YERUSHALAYIM - The IDF’s major military exercise in the north, called Ohr Hadagan, entered a new phase Tuesday, army officials said. Until now, the exercise has been primarily defensive, with soldiers practicing repelling an attack by enemies – such as Hezbollah – from the country’s northern border. Now, army officials said, the exercise is moving to its offensive phase.

Ohr Hadagan, named for Meir Dagan, the former head of the Mossad, involves tens of thousands of soldiers and field personnel, in the biggest exercise by the IDF in nearly two decades. The exercise comes in the wake of increased activity by Hezbollah in Syria, where it has joined with Iran to bail out the government of Bashar al-Assad, as well as the terror group’s attempts to increase the amount of weapons and missiles it has in Lebanon. According to reports, Hezbollah may have as many as 100,000 missiles aimed at Israel in Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference Tuesday, a senior officer participating in the exercise said that it wasn’t a question of if, but of when, the terror group would once again attack Israel. But although the battle will initially be fierce, it will be short. “There is no way Hezbollah will be able to conquer Israeli territory,” the officer said.

“Their capabilities against our forces are basically nonexistent. With all due respect to their resources – and we do respect them – they simply do not have the capability of conquering any part of Israel.”

Describing a possible war scenario, the officer said that “if our defensive line is broken, the question is what will occur when that happens, and what will happen to those who break through. We have seen Hezbollah improve its capabilities due to the experience it got fighting in Syria, and we are building our defenses based on that.”

Among the scenarios soldiers are exercising for is one similar to that described by the officer – in which Hezbollah manages to break through across the border and occupy an Israeli town, killing civilians. “We will not tolerate a violation of our sovereignty like that, and we will cause Hezbollah to pay a great price. We are practicing expanding our reach in territory, so that the political establishment will have more resources to work with in the future.”

The exercise also includes a scenario in which Hezbollah fires massive amounts of short-range missiles to the northern Galilee, in an attempt to take it over. “We are prepared for that as well,” the officer said. “The trick is to understand the enemy’s capabilities and defenses, to find their weaknesses, and to use them to their disadvantage.”