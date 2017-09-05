Soldiers Seize Weapons, Terror Cash from Two Locations

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 3:35 am |

Weapons captured in a raid. (IDF Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers early Tuesday discovered and dismantled a large weapons cache that was stored in a house in the village of Na’alin, near Ramallah. Dozens of weapons and associated materials, including ammunition, were removed from the house. The residents of the house were arrested and questioned on the source of the weapons.

Other weapons and cash used for terror purposes were seized in Chevron, the army said.

IDF soldiers overnight Monday closed down a printing press in Ramallah that had been used for producing anti-Israel incitement materials. In a joint operation with the Border Police and Shin Bet, soldiers entered Ramallah and seized equipment and materials. The same printing press had been shut down in the past, and then reopened, officials said.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 14 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.