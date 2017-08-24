Report: Lenovo Next to Open R&D Center Here

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 8:41 am |

Economy Minister Eli Cohen. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Legend Holdings, the majority stakeholder in Lenovo, the giant Chinese computer maker, plans on investing in Israel, said Economy Minister Eli Cohen. Among the activities the company is planning is the acquisition of Israeli start-ups, and the opening of a research and development center in Israel, Minister Cohen told business daily Globes.

“We welcome all foreign investments in Israeli society and business,” Cohen said, adding that he had met in recent days with officials of Lenovo. “With that, we place a premium on real investments that include local production and the creation of good jobs, especially in areas of the country that need more development.”

Lenovo, the world’s largest maker of personal computers, is the kind of company Israel likes to see opening up shop here. “We will do everything we can to assist Lenovo,” Cohen said. “The decision of Lenovo to invest and operate in Israel, and to acquire Israeli firms, is another example of the leadership of Israel in technology.”