Cash, Vehicles Seized From Chevron Arms Dealers

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 3:10 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - In a raid on a house in Chevron Wednesday night, IDF soldiers seized NIS 40,000 along with several vehicles. The vehicles and the cash were acquired in illegal arms sales, the army said. Several suspects were taken into custody. Over the past week, soldiers have arrested several individuals in the Chevron area, including a Jordanian citizen, over arms sales.

According to the 0404 news site, prison officials in recent days discovered several explosives that were hidden in the cells of terrorist prisoners. Among the items found were several bombs that could be set off with cell phones. The bombs were found in cells where Hamas prisoners are jailed. In a separate search, prison officials discovered a kilogram of illegal substances. Officials are investigating how the items got into the prison.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they had arrested 19 wanted security suspects in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.