Border Guards Neutralize Would-Be Terror Stabber

Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 8:49 pm |

Security forces at the Tapuach Junction after a terror attack. (IDF Spokesperson, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - Border guards killed a terrorist who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the the Tapuach junction in central Shomron on Shabbos afternoon. The terrorist approached a checkpoint at the junction carrying a bag. Officers asked him to approach slowly and allow them to inspect the bag, but he refused, instead pulling a knife out of the bag and charging at the officers. The officers shot at the terrorist, neutralizing him. One officer was slightly injured in the gunfire.

The terrorist was a 17-year-old from Tul Karem, who sustained serious injuries from the shots, later dying of his wounds. In a statement, the IDF said that the attentiveness of the officers and their professional handling of the incident prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

On Motzoei Shabbos, IDF soldiers arrested an Arab who had infiltrated Israel across the Gaza border fence. The Arab was arrested, and was not found to be carrying a weapon. He was being questioned to determine his motives in entering Israel.