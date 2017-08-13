IDF Arrests Two Accessories in Chalamish Murders

Sunday, August 13, 2017 at 4:57 am |

Zaka personnel and police inside the Salomon home in Chalamish, the night after the attack. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers overnight Motzoei Shabbos arrested two relatives of the terrorist who carried out the recent terror attack in Chalamish. The two are accused of having advanced knowledge of the attack, as well as assisting 19-year-old Omar Abd al-Jalil, who walked from his village to Chalamish and carried out the attack. He murdered three people – Yosef Salomon, Hy”d, 70, his daughter Chaya Salomon, Hy”d, 46, and his son Elad Salomon, Hy”d, 36 – as the family gathered for Shabbos in the home of Yosef, the family patriarch, to celebrate the birth of a grandson. The family had just finished dinner, and were preparing to welcome residents for a shalom zachor. The terrorist found an open door, and the Salomons did not realize that they were in danger until he began stabbing, as they thought he had come for the shalom zachor.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, IDF soldiers raided a weapons cache in the Arab village of Kafr a-Ziva, in Shomron. They also found several machine guns in a vehicle that was stopped at an army checkpoint in Shomron. All the weapons were confiscated, and the Arabs who had them were arrested.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, security officials said they arrested 10 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.