IDF Seizes More ‘Martyr Money’ From Terrorists’ Families

(IDF Spokesperson)

YERUSHALAYIM - For the fourth night in a row, IDF soldiers confiscated cash and goods given to families of terrorists who carried out attacks against Israelis. Thousands of shekels and several vehicles were removed overnight Tuesday from the home of the family of one of the terrorists who murdered three people in Gush Etzion in November 2015. Among the victims were Rabbi Yaakov Don, Hy”d, of Alon Shvut, and Ezra Schwartz, Hy”d, a yeshivah student from Sharon, Massachusetts.

In the attack, a terrorist opened fire on a van that was driving south from Alon Shvut to the Gush Etzion Junction during a traffic jam. The terrorist, who was traveling north, slowed down and opened fire on the van, which turned out to be full of yeshivah students who were bringing food to IDF soldiers stationed in the area. The shooting spree ended when the terrorist hit another car.

On Monday night, IDF forces in Shomron confiscated money and vehicles from the home of one of the terrorists who in 2014 murdered Baruch Mizrahi, Hy”d, as he was traveling with his pregnant wife and three of his children near Chevron right before Pesach. The raid in the village of Idna yielded thousands of shekels and several vehicles that had been given to the family as “compensation” for the terror attack their son had carried out.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 13 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.