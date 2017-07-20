BREAKING NEWS: Israel Police to Have Final Say Over Metal Detectors at Har HaBayis

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 9:42 pm |

Israeli police officers stand guard as Muslims pray at the Lion’s Gate, the entrance to Har HaBayis, on Wednesday. Muslims are protesting Israel’s installation of metal detectors at the entrance to Har HaBayis after a terror attack last week killed two Israeli Druze policemen. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The decision over whether to keep metal detectors at the entrance to Har HaBayis will be left to the Israeli police, the Security Cabinet decided after a meeting overnight Thursday-Friday, The Times of Israel reported.

“Israel is committed to preserving the status quo at the Temple Mount and free access to the holy sites,” read a statement from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office, released after hours of meetings between Netanyahu, ministers, and security chiefs in Tel Aviv. “Israel is committed to the security of all worshipers and visitors to the Temple Mount.”

“The cabinet has authorized the Israeli Police to make any decision in order to ensure free access to the holy sites, while upholding security and public order.”

Israel is planning a massive security presence in Yerushalayim on Friday, as it expects massive Muslim protests over the metal detectors, which were installed at the entrance to Har HaBayis after the terror attack last Friday in which two Israeli Druze policemen were killed.