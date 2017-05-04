Official: President Trump to Visit Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:55 am |

President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in February. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s first foreign trip as U.S. president will include Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

President Trump will also attend a NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25 and the Group of Seven summit in Sicily on May 26, the official said.

Politico first reported the trip.

The visit to Israel comes after the president met with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas this week, after he had already met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Egyptian leader al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah.