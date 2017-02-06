PM Netanyahu Meets U.K. PM May for Talks on Iran, Settlements

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 7:02 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu enters 10 Downing Street as he arrives to visit Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May in London, Monday. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

LONDON (AP) - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in London for talks he hopes will focus on Iranian weapons, and not Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told reporters in Yerushalayim that he would “emphasize the need for a common front against Iran’s defiant aggression which has raised its head in recent days.” Iran fired a ballistic missile last week.

Prime Minister Netanyahu vehemently opposes the 2015 international agreement that imposed curbs on Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions — a deal Britain backs.

President Donald Trump, with whom Prime Minister May’s government wants close ties, is a critic of the deal.

Prime Minister May also is under pressure to condemn Israeli settlement-building in Yehudah and Shomron. Prime Minister May’s office says she will raise Britain’s long-standing concerns during Monday’s meeting.