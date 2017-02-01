Netanyahu Designates Team to Help Amona Families Relocate

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 6:47 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that the government will establish a special task force to make plans for a new site for the evacuees from the Amona outpost.

It would be the first new Jewish community to be built in the region in 25 years. Since the 1990’s, various communities have expanded or given retroactive authorization, but nothing new has been established.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Netanyahu has instructed his chief of staff, representatives from Yehudah and Shomron and an advisor to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to carry out the promise he made a month-and-a-half ago to build a new community if Amona could not be saved.

Netanyahu also told the Amona families that they could choose any plot of land on which to move to, providing it is on state land.