Embassy Move — Not Yet

Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 6:05 pm |

The front of the U.S. embassy is seen in Tel Aviv, January 20. (Amir Cohen/Reuters/File)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Trump administration may not be moving quite as fast as some people are hoping or fearing.

An Israeli media report predicting an announcement of the embassy move to Yerushalayim on Monday appeared to be contradicted by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s comment on Sunday that the administration was still far from ready to finalize anything.

“We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject,” Spicer told AFP.

However, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway did confirm that the Mideast, including the embassy issue, is a top priority, as indicated by the scheduling of a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for Sunday night, only three days after the inauguration.