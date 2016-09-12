Two IDF Soldiers Lose Their Way in Tulkarm

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 4:29 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Two Israeli soldiers were attacked by stone throwers after they lost their way in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm in the Shomron on Monday night.

B’chasdei Shamayim, they emerged with only light injuries, as Palestinian Authority police arrived at the scene and turned the two soldiers over to Israeli authorities.

The IDF said it was investigating how they “mistakenly” entered Tulkarm. According to an unconfirmed report, they lost their way after using the GPS navigation application Waze.

“The incident will be investigated,” the army said.