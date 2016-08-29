Poll: Most Not So Happy With Education System

Monday, August 29, 2016 at 10:26 am |

An Israeli schoolchild buys school supplies for the upcoming school year at a store in Yerushalayim, last week. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Most Israelis are dissatisfied with the country’s education system, a poll by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed. Released on the eve of the start of the new school year, the poll showed that 48 percent of Israelis regard the education system in a negative light, compared to 45 percent who see it positively.

Of the latter, 7 percent see the activities of the school system as “very good,” while 38 percent said the system was a “good” one. Among those who dislike the system, 36 percent said that the education was “not so good,” while 12 percent believed it was “not good at all.”

Analyzed by religion, fewer in the Jewish community had positive things to say about Israeli schools. Forty-one percent of Jews said that their children were getting a good education, but among Muslims, 67 percent were satisfied with their children’s schools. The highest level of satisfaction – 74 percent – was found among Druze parents.

When asked which government institution needed the most improvement, the schools were chosen by more Israelis than any other, like the IDF, with 36 percent saying that the schools needed the most help, the poll showed.