Environment Ministry Cracks Down on Recycling Scofflaws

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 4:52 pm |

The Rami Levy supermarket branch in Givat Shaul, Yerushalayim. (Yoninah)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Ministry of Environmental Protection has pegged Rami Levy Chain Stores as a recycling scofflaw and has threatened heavy fines and criminal proceedings, according to Globes.

The giant supermarket company allegedly ignored written notices to contract with one of the two corporations authorized to collect and recycle electronic waste and now faces a 150,000 shekel fine.

“Rami Levy and his staff know that requirements involving packing and electronic waste apply to them, but they choose to ignore the fact,” Ministry of Environmental Protection deputy director general Guy Samet stated.

“We have received no answer from them, despite repeated messages from us. The announcement of the fine that will be imposed on Levy if he does not contract with the recycling corporations, as legally required, within several weeks, is only the beginning. If the company continues to ignore the legal regulations, we will open criminal proceedings against it.”

The supermarket tycoon Rami Levy claimed innocence. “I don’t know what they’re talking about. People from the ministry probably contacted inactive companies registered with the Registrar of Companies. Any response that has to be made I’ll make to the Ministry of Environmental Protection, because in cases in which there are requirements that apply to companies that are active, we have contracted with those we should have under the law.

“I suggest that the Ministry of Environmental Protection do what it’s supposed to do, such as regulating the market for collecting empty beverage bottles for recycling,” he added.

Levy wasn’t the only business cited for such violations in recent days. There were 14 others, including Maslamani Group, Family Line Marketing, and Klinton International Trade.

Ministry of Environmental Protection figures show that 40 percent of the companies active in the market have not yet contracted with one of the two corporations for recycling electronic waste.