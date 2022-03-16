Six Mega-Generators Donated by Israel to Lviv, Ukraine

YERUSHALAYIM -

One of the generators donated by Israel. (MFA)

On Tuesday, Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to Ukraine Yoav Bistritzky transferred to Lviv’s Deputy Mayor Andriy Moskalenko six mega-generators that will guarantee a steady supply of electricity to hospitals and vital civilian infrastructure in the city. These generators are aid transferred by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs through Mashav, Israel’s national aid agency, and their arrival to Ukraine was made possible thanks to the intensive activities of several Israeli embassies throughout Europe.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said: “Transferring the generators to the city of Lviv will assist the authorities in coping with the difficult humanitarian situation created by the arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees. At this difficult time, Israel continues to help the people of Ukraine; a field hospital will soon be established in the area designated for treating refugees.”