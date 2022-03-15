Report: Israel Destroyed Iranian Drone Fleet in February

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:35 am |

A house damaged by an Iranian ballistic missile attack is seen in Irbil, Iraq. (AP Photo/Ahmed Mzoori, Metrography)

A UAV attack last month on Iran’s drone fleet was behind the missile attack on Iraq last week. Iran claimed it targeted an Israeli intelligence base.

In the attack last month, hundreds of drones were destroyed on an airbase near Kermanshah, in Western Iran, Haaretz reported Tuesday.

Officials in Iran have blamed Israel for the attack. Israel has not commented.

While Israel has acknowledged it targets the bases of Iranian forces and allied terror groups in Syria, as well as arms shipments believed to be bound for Iran-backed groups in the region — and is believed to have carried out covert actions inside Iran — an airstrike on Iranian territory would be very unusual.

The incident went unreported until this week and was first disclosed by Al Mayadeen, a Beirut-based media outlet aligned with the Hezbollah terrorist group and the Iranian government.

The Lebanese report also claimed that as a result of the missile attack on Erbil, four Israeli officers were killed and seven more injured, four of whom were in critical condition.

Israel has repeatedly warned that Iranian drones are a significant threat to the region — especially as Tehran arms proxies are stationed along Israel’s borders.