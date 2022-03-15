Palestinians Report Casualties in Overnight Clashes With Security Forces

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:10 am |

IDF trrops in Shechem. (IDF Spokesperson)

A man was shot and killed in the Bedouin town of Rahat in the Negev overnight Monday following clashes with members of Border Police units in an arrest raid.

A spokesperson for Israel Police said that shots were fired at troops, and they then neutralized the threat from the suspect, Sanad Elharar, 27. The police’s Internal Investigations Union opened a probe into the incident.

In Nablus, two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in clashes with Israeli troops conducting raids overnight Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported. According to the Palestinian report, Nader Rayan, 16, was shot and killed, and three other Palestinians were wounded, in a raid in the Balata refugee camp.

The Border Police said personnel in the arrest squad were attacked with rocks and firebombs. no one was wounded.

Elsewhere, Palestinian reports said another Palestinian, Alaa Shiham, who was in his 20s, was killed in Qalandia, just outside of Yerushalayim. The ministry said six other Palestinians had been wounded in Qalandia and taken to a hospital.