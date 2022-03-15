CENTCOM Chief Warns of Iranian Missiles That Can Reach Tel Aviv

YERUSHALAYIM -

Launching of Iran’s Fateh-110, a solid-fuel, guided ballistic missile. (Hosein Velayati)

Iran’s growing ballistic missile program and the threat it poses to Israel and other Mideast countries was highlighted in a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday.

“They have over 3,000 missiles of various types, some of which can reach Tel Aviv,” Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), told the Senate Armed Services Committee. “None of them can reach Europe yet,” he added.

“At a military level my concern is first of all that they do not have a nuclear weapon but I am also very concerned about the remarkable growth and efficiency of their ballistic missile program,” McKenzie said in answer to questions.

He testified after a trip to Israel last week where he held talks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

In a written statement, McKenzie called Iran’s missile force the greatest threat to the region’s security, and noted that it has developed an arsenal of nuclear warhead-capable ballistic missiles. He told the committee that over the last 5-7 years Iran has invested heavily in its ballistic missile program, and has tested the weaponry multiple times.

U.S. CENTCOM also submitted its assessment that Syria and Iraq will continue to be used as supply routes in the “campaign against Israel.” This is in part to arm its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah. It was estimated last year that Hezbollah has 130,000-150,000 rockets that can reach deep into Israeli territory. This arms stockpile also includes Iranian ballistic missiles.

On the plus side, McKenzie testified that the admission of Israel to CENTCOM two years ago “opens the doors to numerous strategic opportunities—including by enabling CENTCOM to more closely align our regional partners against common threats, such as those posed by Tehran.”

