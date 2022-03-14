Bennett Leaves Cabinet Meeting for Putin Call

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting on Monday. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool)

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke again with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday about the conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the call had been at Israel’s request.

An Israeli official said that Bennett, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Saturday night, left in the middle of a cabinet meeting on Monday for the call with Putin, which lasted about an hour and a half.

The prospect of Israel hosting a summit for Ukrainian and Russian ceasefire talks remained low, following the talk with Putin, Channel 12 reports.

The PMO has not yet issued a statement on the call.

Bennett has held numerous calls with both Putin and Zelenskiy in an attempt to assist efforts to resolve the conflict. The latest conversation dealt with ceasefire efforts as well as Israeli humanitarian aid in the region, according to the Israeli official.

Israel on Monday approved sending a field hospital to treat refugees in western Ukraine. It is expected to handle about 100 patients a day, according to Bennett’s office.