Man Suspected of Hitting 91-Year-Old With Cane Arrested

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:25 pm |

The incident was captured at right side of this surviellance-camera footage.

Police have arrested a Midwood man suspected of beating a Brooklyn nonagenarian with a metal cane during a mugging this week.

The incident, captured on surveillance video, occurred Monday morning, when a 91-year-old waiting for his daily ride to shul was accosted by a mugger on East 14th Street between Avenue I and Avenue J. The mugger, who walked with a limp and used a cane, demanded money from the victim, hit him in the face with the cane, and rifled through his pockets. The elderly man handed over all the cash he had on him — four dollars — and then begins swinging his own cane at the mugger, who again struck the victim on the face with the mugger’s cane.

Police on Wednesday arrested Raymond Silva, 45, who lives one block from where the crime occurred.

He was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

Silva has at least five arrests dating back to 1993, with charges including robbery, drug possession and drug dealing. Disposition of those arrests was not immediately known.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com