91-Year-Old Mugged, Hit With Metal Stick in Midwood

Surveillance-camera image of the alleged assailant.

A Midwood nonagenarian was mugged and assaulted with a metal stick by an emotionally disturbed man Monday morning.

According to Flatbush Shomrim, the 91 year-old was standing n East 14th Street between Avenue I and J at 6:25 a.m., waiting for his usual ride to shul, when he was approached by a man who demanded money. The elderly man handed over all the cash he had on him — four dollars. The unsatisfied mugger began going through the man’s pockets, and, finding no more money, hit him with metal stick across his face.

The man’s ride arrived shortly thereafter. He was taken to shul, whereupon Shomrim, hatzalah and police were called.

The victim, whose eye was swollen shut, was taken to Community Hospital on Kings Highway, where he received four stitches.

Shomrim and NYPD detectives retrieved footage of the alleged assailant from homes near the crime scene, and the victim identified the perpetrator from these images.

Shomrim and police are looking for the perpetrator, who is known to law enforcement as an emotionally disturbed man with a criminal history.

