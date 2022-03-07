Participants Express Satisfaction of Meeting With Commissioner of Board of Regents

NEW YORK -

Monday, March 7, 2022 at 4:00 pm |

Yeshiva students in Boro Park. (Eli Wohl)

At a meeting in Albany between representatives of various yeshivos and the Commissioner and Vice Commissioner of the Board of Regents of New York State and other board members, participants reported that the Commissioner assured the representatives of the kehillos and yeshivos that the educational guidelines, which are scheduled to be released on March 14, will take into account the requirements and desires the communities they represent, and will allow the yeshivos to operate in accordance with the traditions that have guided them throughout the ages.

The participants began by telling the Commissioner that they came to discuss the issues diplomatically, but informed her that there is no room for compromise on anything concerning the educational system which they have followed back to Sinai, both in the manner which they teach Torah nor what is included in secular studies.

Their impression was that the officials took the conversation seriously, and the officials referred to a letter sent by them previously which explained the position of the yeshivos at length.

According to participants, the board members acknowledged that the results of the education provided by the yeshivos is sound, and the board will concentrate on the results of the education rather than the methodology employed. They will work with the yeshivos to find a way for the guidelines to be satisfactory both to the board and the yeshivos.

In addition, the board informed the yeshivos that they will not mandate which books are to be used, as long as the outcomes are satisfactory.

Representatives of numerous yeshivos took part in the productive meeting, and at its conclusion, they expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the discussion.