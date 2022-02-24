Syria Reports Israeli Missile Attack Near Damascus Kills Three Soldiers

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:29 am |

The Syrian area of Quneitra is seen in the background as an out-of-commission IDF tank parks on a hill, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria. (REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo)

Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus early Thursday, killing three soldiers and causing material damage, state media reported.

State media quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syrian air defenses. It added that some military positions near Damascus were hit, leaving three soldiers dead.

The attack came a day after Syria said that several missiles from northern Israel struck areas around the southern town of Quneitra, causing only material damage. And it is the third attack in two weeks after last week Syria’s state media SANA reported Israel attacked the village of Zakia south of Damascus.

This area was frequently targeted by Israel in the past, as was the entire area between Damascus and Quneitra on the Israeli border and the Golan Heights, according to foreign media reports.

Israel did not comment on the attack. It has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.