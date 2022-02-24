Embassy Asks Israelis in Ukraine to Evacuate; Israel Ready to Accept ‘Thousands of Immigrants’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Heavy traffic is seen on a road heading out of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Thursday. (REUTERS)

An estimated 7,000-8,000 Israelis remain in Ukraine, and the Israeli Embassy asked that those who have not yet done so to register on its website to receive updates.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said that Israel “is asking Israelis to reach the border crossing with Poland independently.

“We are prepared, on the Polish side, to accept Israelis and help them fly to Israel,” Brodsky told Kan News.

Israeli embassies sent representatives to the Medyka crossing with Poland, the Vysne Nemescke crossing with Slovakia, the Zahony crossing with Hungary, the Siret crossing with Romania and the Planca crossing with Moldova.

The Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, which moved to Lviv near the western border to be farther from the more intense war zone in the east and to help with evacuations, has received hundreds of phone calls, the ambassador said.

“We are staying here at the moment,” Brodsky added.

Hatzalah Jewish rescue services in Uman said on Thursday that they “woke up under fire in the morning.”

“We prepared buses in advance, but there is chaos at the moment and no driver is willing to drive to the borders,” Hatzalah’s spokesman Shlomi Elisha said. “We are coordinating all the efforts to organize buses as much as we can.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Immigration and Absorption of Israel Pnina Tamano-Shata said on Thursday morning that “Israel is prepared to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.” She was talking at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Yerushalayim.

“We are ready to accept thousands of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine,” said Tamano-Shata.