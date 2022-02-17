Suspect Arrested in Friday Night Flatbush Assault

FLATBUSH -

The NYPD has arrested a teen suspected of assaulting one Jew and threatening another in Flatbush last Friday night, law-enforcement sources tell Hamodia.

In one incident, on Avenue L between New York Ave and East 32nd Street, a teen got out of a minivan and punched a Jewish man, while the minivan driver filmed the incident. In the second incident, minutes later, a 14-year-old Jewish boy was walking near the gas station at Kings Highway and Nostrand Avenue, where a teen began began yelling and chasing him, while filming the incident himself.

On Thursday morning, police arrested a 17-year-old male, suspected of being the one who punched the first victim and chased the second.

Charges have not been announced.