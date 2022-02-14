‘Freedom Convoy’ Comes to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Monday, February 14, 2022 at 1:15 pm |

A “Freedom Convoy” heads toward Yerushalayim, Monday. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

An Israeli protest convoy inspired by demonstrations in Canada against coronavirus restrictions drove along the main highway linking Tel Aviv and Yerushalayim on Monday.

Vehicles made their way to the Knesset building from a meeting point about mid-way between the two cities, snarling traffic as they did so.

Other protesters stood on overpasses and at intersections on the highway as the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” with some vehicles flying Israeli and Canadian flags, drove by.

“Freedom doesn’t look like this,” read one sign, showing a picture of a girl in a mask.

Outside the Knesset, protesters sounded horns and beat drums, and called for pandemic restrictions to be lifted.

“We are all gathered here for freedom. Because for two years already, all this world is going mad because of all the mandates and all the things that don’t let us live as free as we are born,” said Jonathan Deporto, 39.

In recent weeks, Israel has rolled back requirements to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, theaters, gyms and hotels, to coincide with a slowdown in daily infections from the highly contagious omicron variant.

But masks are still mandatory in public indoor spaces, including schools, shops and medical institutions.

In Canada, the “Freedom Convoy” protests started in the capital Ottawa last month led by truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers. Similar protests took place in France over the weekend.