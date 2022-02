YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 7, 2022 at 5:54 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Tchakava Rebbe, shlita, of Yerushalayim, one of the eldest Rebbes of the generation, who is to undergo a medical procedure Monday afternoon in Netanya’s Laniado Hospital.

A name, Chaim, was also added to the Rebbe, as a segulah for arichus yamim.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Chaim Naftali ben Eidel Dinah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.