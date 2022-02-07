MTA to Offer Best Weekly Fares With OMNY

NEW YORK -

Monday, February 7, 2022 at 1:47 pm |

An OMNY tap-fare machine. (Marc A. Hermann/MTA NYCT)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will temporarily change fare structure to ensure that users of the OMNY tap-fare program always get the best weekly fares.

Riders who use OMNY on buses or trains will be charged the standard $2.75 pay-per-ride fare for their first 12 trips starting every Monday. Any trips after that through the following Sunday would be free — as long as they use the same device or card each time. That way, no OMNY customer would pay more than $33.00 per week, the current price of a seven-day unlimited-ride MetroCard. Riders will thereby receive the benefits of a seven-day unlimited-ride card without having to decide to pay upfront.

The new program, which will begin Feb. 28 and last for four months, is intended to incentivize bus and subway ridership, which has lagged since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly two years ago.

“We hope riders embrace the new program, and we’ll be watching to see how it affects our operations and farebox revenue,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer. “If the pilot is successful, we could extend it or make it permanent.”