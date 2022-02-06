Jewish Man Mugged in Crown Heights

(CrownHeights.info/Hamodia) -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:30 pm |

A Jewish man was mugged on Carroll Street between Troy and Schenectady in Crown Heights on Thursday night, Crown Heights Shomrim said.

The victim was robbed him of cash by three males who surrounded him. No weapon was displayed and the victim was not injured.

Earlier, another Jewish person walking on President and Troy had encountered a group of young men and feared he was about to be mugged. He began screaming for help and the group fled. Crown Heights Shmira later detained a man on East New York Ave and Troy who appeared to fit an approximate description of the mugger. Police arrested the man, 18-year-old Adrian Briscoe, and charged him with robbery.

Video below of mugging on Carroll Street between Troy and Schenectady