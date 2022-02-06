Consultations Continue on Israel’s Observer Status in the African Union

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 9:43 am |

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta attends a news conference on African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) during the 35th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Commission (AUC) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday. (REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri)

The African Union on Sunday rejected attempts by Algeria and South Africa to revoke the State of Israel’s acceptance as an observer in the organization, and decided to establish a committee to continue consultations on the subject. The committee’s conclusions will be presented at the African Union Summit in 2023.

Israel’s acceptance as an observer in the African Union is a clear interest for Israel, for the African Union, and for the Union’s members. It will facilitate increased cooperation between Israel and African countries. Israel attaches great importance to expanding the dialogue and cooperation with the African Union in line with changes in the Middle East, and views it as an important expression of our shared activities for the continent’s next generation.

The relationship with Israel is a rare point of contention for a body that values consensus, with member states like South Africa loudly protesting a decision by Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, to accept Israel’s accreditation to the bloc.

The six-member committee will include South Africa and Algeria, who opposed Faki’s move to accredit Israel last July, as well as Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who supported it, according to the diplomats.

Cameroon also asked to be on the committee, while South Africa requested the inclusion of Nigeria as well, the diplomats said.

As the summit opened Saturday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh urged African leaders to withdraw Israel’s AU accreditation, denouncing it as an “apartheid regime.”

Member nations such as South Africa said they were not properly consulted about the decision, which they said contradicted numerous AU statements – including from Faki himself – supporting the Palestinian Authority.

Seventy-two countries, regional blocs and organizations are already accredited, including North Korea, the European Union and UNAIDS, according to the AU.