BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 6:25 pm |

The suspect seen on surveillance footage.

The NYPD has arrested a suspect in the assault on a Jewish man in Crown Heights last month.

The 21 year-old victim was walking along Troy Avenue and Carroll Street at 1:20 a.m. on Shabbos, January 22, when a man who appeared to be emotionally disturbed crossed the street toward him and punched him in the nose

Police announced Tuesday the arrest of Babyson Dumervil. he has been charged with assault.