Report: Ministers Take 52 Work Trips Abroad, Costing NIS 10-16M

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10:26 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at his private palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 13, 2021. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Since being sworn in seven months ago, ministers of the government have made at least 52 trips abroad, costing between NIS 10 million ($3.15 million) and NIS 16 million ($5 million), according to a Walla! news report.

Walla cited numbers provided to MK Yariv Levin (Likud), who put in a request for the numbers and received only partial responses, as some ministers refused to report their spending. The same ministers had been heavily critical of the previous government when its members flew abroad during the pandemic.

The minister who flew abroad the most was Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Lapid took nine trips lasting a total of 20 days and costing NIS 3 million ($943,577), according to the report.