Lapid Discusses Iranian Nuclear Threat With Macron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 3:44 am |

French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid conducted a lengthy phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Motzoei Shabbos.

The conversation focused on regional challenges, including the ongoing talks concerning Iran’s nuclear program and Israel’s demands to ramp up the pressure on its regional enemy.

Israel’s top diplomat congratulated Macron on the start of France’s turn to hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and underlined the importance of strengthening relations between Israel and the EU.

The French President said he paid the utmost attention to Israel’s security, and affirmed the importance of maintaining warm bilateral relations.

This discussion comes after Lapid visited Paris a month and a half ago as part of a tour of Europe to discuss the Iranian nuclear threat.