Antigen Tests Approved for Sale in Supermarkets

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 5:07 am |

The Health Ministry approved on Sunday the sale of COVID antigen tests in supermarkets in order to lower their price, the ministry announced.

In addition, Israel will issue kindergartners and elementary schoolchildren free COVID-19 home tests, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the beginning of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Antigen tests are in high demand due to the government’s instruction to use them instead of PCR tests for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

The Health Ministry provided a list of criteria for a store to be able to sell the test:

The store must be licensed to sell food and drinks, not including butcheries.

The tests will only be sold in their original packages.

The tests will be stored at a distance from any product that can damage its quality, such as unpackaged foods, raw fruits and vegetables and cleaning liquids.

They will also need to be stored away from direct sunlight or any other heat source, and the temperature of their storage room needs to be between 2-25 degrees Celsius.

Economy Ministry supervisors will oversee the implementation of the storage requirements, Economy Minister Orna Barbivay said.

The directive will be carried out in the coming days and will be valid until April 15.

“We will do everything needed so that nobody will take advantage of the situation in order to make money off the public’s back,” said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.