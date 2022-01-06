Survivor of Helicopter Crash Leaves Hospital

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 12:10 pm |

The emergency entrance at Rambam Hospital in Haifa. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The naval officer who was the only survivor of a helicopter crash on Monday night was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, after treatment for back injuries and trauma.

Capt. Ron Birman thanked the staff of Rambam Hospital in Haifa and everyone who davened for him for their support as he walked out of the hospital.

He was seen wearing a brace on his upper body but was able to walk on his own power.

Birman was able to escape the helicopter before it sank with the two pilots inside, although he had made a valiant effort to save them.

He was rescued shortly after the crash from the sea near Haifa and flown to Rambam Hospital in moderate condition.

The two fatalities were identified as 38-year-old Lt.-Col Erez Sachiani, who was married with three children and who served as deputy commander of Ramat David airbase, and 27-year-old Maj. Hen Fogel.