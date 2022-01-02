Israel Authorizes Use of Merck’s Anti-COVID Pill

The Health Ministry announced on Sunday it had authorized the use of the molnupiravir pill for COVID-19 patients over 18 years of age and signed a supply contract with Merck & Co for its supply, with the first shipment due soon.
Molnupiravir was authorized by the United States last month for certain high-risk adult patients and has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30% in a clinical trial. In November, Britain became the first country in the world to approve molnupiravir.
Last week, the first shipment of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill arrived at Ben Gurion Airport, following Israel’s purchase of some 100,000 doses.